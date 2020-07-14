March for unity: Black and Latino communities come together for peaceful march in LA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6311645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As cities across the country grapple with the issue of police responding to a non-violent crisis, one Oregon city has found a way to replace police officers with crisis teams, and there's a similar program gaining traction in Southern California.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6311242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Billy Porter is calling for an end to violence against Black trans women and speaking out about his experiences as a member of both the Black community and the LGBT community.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6248796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Black Lives Matter movement is already causing change in America: Is Defunding the Police the Next Step?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a show of unity between L.A.'s Black and Latino communities, activists marched from the First Street Bridge to Los Angeles City Hall, saying there is a need to come together and lead by example.Some in the Latino community thanked the Black Lives Matter movement for speaking up and taking a stand after a number of recent police shootings."We're out here to let the world know that us Brown have a voice too. We're tired of no one paying attention to our kind. We support all Black community, but we also have our own issues that we need to get addressed," said Klever with the United Brown Coalition.The marchers say they want to create a better future for the next generation, one that allows everyone to live in peace.