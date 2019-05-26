Community & Events

Boyle Heights community stands guard for 24 hours in honor of fallen vets ahead of Memorial Day ceremony

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A special tribute and vigil were being held Sunday ahead of the 72nd annual Boyle Heights Cinco Punto Memorial Day ceremony.

The 24-hour vigil began at 10 a.m. as veterans, volunteers and the community stood guard in honor of fallen veterans leading up to Monday's ceremony.

The Mexican-American All Wars Memorial is located on East Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar is among the lawmakers scheduled to attend the Memorial Day ceremony, which will include an Los Angeles Police Department helicopter flyover.
