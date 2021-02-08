Community & Events

Life-sized Cabazon Dinosaurs decked out for Valentine's Day

"Mister Rex" and "Dinny" are greeting visitors with heart-filled decorations.
CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a message of love, dinosaur-style, on the way to Palm Springs.

The two iconic life-sized dinosaurs just off the 10 Freeway in Cabazon are all decked out for Valentine's Day.

"Mister Rex" is greeting visitors wearing a suit and bowtie with the message "be mine" and "Dinny" the brontosaurus is painted pink with a heart that says "love."

Visitors can catch the decorated dinos in their Valentine's Day looks through the end of March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspalm springscabazonholidayvalentine's daydinosaurs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about LA County vaccines this week amid low supply
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Grandmother attacked after visiting bank in NorCal
Ashes of former LAPD detective stolen from Lancaster home
Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, low COVID vaccine supply could cause next surge in SoCal
Show More
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Rehabilitated sea lions released back into ocean
Organization working to vaccinate more Latino farmworkers in CA
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News