Cal State Long Beach hosts Shark Week event

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Shark Week is every week at Cal State Long Beach.


The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics hosted "Sharks @ The Beach." The public was treated to a free tour of the shark lab.

Those in attendance got to see sharks, rays and gamefish up close and personal. The event included a chance to participate in a physics experiment.

They also had a chance to see the university's museum-level collection of mammal, bird and reptile skeletons.

Those wanting a little fun with the sun could take a look at the department's special solar telescopes and those wanting to get their hands dirty experienced a simulated ocean oil spill and clean-up.

The event was sponsored by the Discovery Channel.
