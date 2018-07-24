Cal State Long Beach hosts Shark Week event

Shark Week is every week at Cal State Long Beach.The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics hosted "Sharks @ The Beach." The public was treated to a free tour of the shark lab.Those in attendance got to see sharks, rays and gamefish up close and personal. The event included a chance to participate in a physics experiment.They also had a chance to see the university's museum-level collection of mammal, bird and reptile skeletons.Those wanting a little fun with the sun could take a look at the department's special solar telescopes and those wanting to get their hands dirty experienced a simulated ocean oil spill and clean-up.The event was sponsored by the Discovery Channel.