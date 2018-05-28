Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade attracts throngs of onlookers

At one of several observances held across the Southland on Monday, throngs of onlookers lined Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley for the 29th annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade.In remembrance of the nation's war dead, an opening ceremony was held before the parade began about 11 a.m.Led by a group of motorcycle officers, marching bands and vehicles on Sherman Way began making their way east from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Avenue. Parade watchers on the sidewalks cheered and waved American flags as fire engines, bagpipe players, convertibles and at least one armored vehicle passed by."I think everybody needs to understand that we as a nation grew because of people who made contributions," said a retired Navy captain who attended the event. "And the people who made the largest contributions were our military."