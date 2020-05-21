Celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA Pride by sharing your Pride photos and videos

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA Pride! Share your Pride photos and videos from years past with the form below.
We'll be featuring your submissions throughout June's Pride month to honor 50 years of fight, resistance and celebration.
ABC7 is proud to partner with LA Pride and Christopher Street West to celebrate this commemorative year.
Christopher Street West organized the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970, in Hollywood.
The parade was a response to and in commemoration of the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
