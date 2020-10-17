City of Montebello turns 100 years old

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been one hundred years since Montebello was incorporated into the county of Los Angeles on October 16, 1920."There's been a lot of change for the city of Montebello and to be able to celebrate 100 years ... to be one of the few cities in LA County to celebrate 100 years. I mean, it means everything to us," said Montebello Mayor Salvador Melendez.The city is full of rich history and significance, just like the city's name, which according to the mayor is Italian for beautiful mountain.Melendez said the city became populated once oil was found there.Some historical events that happened in Montebello have been commemorated through reenactments, like the Battle of Rio San Gabriel."Montebello has a very rich history even before its inception, right. There's the battle of the Mexican-American battle here that we had in the city of Montebello."And within the past one hundred years, the city has also developed sister-city relationships with cities across the Atlantic Ocean and has strong ties with Armenia."We have one of the biggest Armenian monuments outside of Armenia and everywhere in the world so that's a big accomplishment," said Melendez. "There's a lot of special stuff happening in the city of Montebello and we're excited for what 2021 is going to bring."The city will continue with a year of celebrations starting October 17 with a Centennial caravan beginning at 11 a.m. at the Montebello-Commerce Metrolink station.