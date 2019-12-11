Spark of Love Toy Drive 2020 - Donate today

spark of love

Help us celebrate our 28th anniversary!
Join ABC7, the Southern California Firefighters and Toys for Tots, along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, in celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

HOW TO DONATE


  • 1) Buy a toy at myregistry.com/giftlist/sparkoflove

  • 2) Text to Give: Text "SPARK" to 24365

  • 3) Donate online by going to supportlafd.kindful.com to make a donation via credit card.


    • Even though COVID safety protocols will prevent Southland fire stations from collecting toys, supporting the Spark of Love has never been easier. Safe, quick, and convenient donations are possible through the Spark of Love toy gift registry. Financial donations are also welcome, as they allow us to provide toys for communities with overwhelming needs.

    Toys will be sent to the Spark of Love Toy Central at Los Angeles City Fire, where they will be sanitized, sorted and distributed evenly to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.

    Our special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than nine million toys! Due to the effects of the pandemic and devastating wildfires, our community partners anticipate this year's requests for toys will reach higher than ever. To help meet this historic demand and ensure deserving kids receive some holiday joy, Spark Love is going online, transitioning to an all-virtual effort by partnering with myregistry.com.

    Starting Friday, November 20th, ABC7 will begin the virtual "Stuff A Bus" Fridays. Every Friday until December 18th, we will share Spark of Love stories, showcase our sponsors/donors and drive the viewers to show their support for the firefighters. The toy drive will run through December 24, 2020.

    Share your photos and videos with #SparkOfLove, and you could be featured on Eyewitness News! When using #SparkOfLove, you agree ABC7 and its licensees may use, edit & distribute the post without restriction in all media per these terms https://abc7.com/share.

    During the Subaru "Share the Love" retail event, your Southern California Subaru of America Retailers will make a donation to the "Spark of Love" Toy Drive for every toy dropped off at a Subaru Retailer in Southern California up to a guaranteed donation of $40,000. See details here.

    For more information on how to donate, please send an email to sparkoflove@abc7.com .
