Community members in Southern California are rallying around those affected by the Woolsey Fire, offering free services, goods and support.
Here's a short list of a few businesses stepping up to help:
In Thousand Oaks, Proactive Sports Performance, along with Stone Fire Grill and Justin's Private Catering are offering a pre-Thanksgiving meal for those affected by the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, as well as first responders and families displaced by the Woolsey Fire. Just RSVP to Info@proactivesp.com
During a natural disaster, access to regular healthcare can be challenging. For those with fire-related health issues, AmWell is offering free video visits with board-certified physicians and therapists through Nov. 26. They can help answer questions about asthma and other respiratory issues, and therapy for people with anxiety or depression. Download American Well's Amwell app, or go on their website https://amwell.com/ for help.
There's also a 24-hour "Disaster Distress" helpline, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. You can get confidential, multilingual counseling if you are experiencing psychological distress. Call 800-985-5990 or text "Talk with Us" to 66746.
Dr. Aaron Choroomi with Agoura Dental Group is offering free dental care and services to firefighters for the month of November to show his appreciation.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14, One Love Malibu is holding a pop-up shop at 5757 Venice Boulevard, in Los Angeles. They have new and used clothing, essentials, baby gear, diapers and pet supplies for anyone in need.
Salon Rouge in Thousand Oaks is offering free shampoo to firefighters, evacuated families or anyone affected by the fires. They've also set up a donation center for clothes, food, gift cards, personal care items and baby food, which will be taken to evacuation centers. You can drop off donated items at 1341 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, #106 in Thousand Oaks.
Pets are getting a little love, too, at Pet Food Express. Their stores in Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills, Oxnard and Tarzana are offering free self-service pet washes.
Another business helping out is Ivory and Mason socks. They're donating free socks to all fire victims and evacuees, and have already donated 1,500 pairs. Message them to let them know about an evacuation station in need.
With nearly 300,000 people evacuated, Airbnb is helping to find temporary housing through their "Open Home" program. They're providing free housing to impacted residents and first responders. Click here to find a list of available housing: www.airbnb.com/woolseyfire
And for families who are temporarily displaced, Infusion Beach Club Hotel in Palm Springs has set aside three rooms for two weeks, free of charge. They take dogs, too! Contact owner Christopher Rosas for more.
On Uber.com, use the code VENSAFE1018 for discounted trips to and from evacuation shelters through Nov. 17.
Lyft is also offering help to those impacted by the fires, by offering Relief Rides. Use the code WOOLSEYRELIEF to get two rides up to $15 in areas impacted by the fires. The offer is good until Nov. 18.
