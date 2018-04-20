COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Compton, Willowbrook residents dealing with 'contaminated' water

EMBED </>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Is there a water crisis brewing in the middle of Los Angeles?

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Residents in Compton and Willowbrook are angry. They say their water coming out of the tap is dark and rust colored. They can't drink it; they can't bathe in it. They want it fixed now.

"When I see it, I'm depressed. I feel bad because I feel like they are not treating us like human beings," said resident Karen Lewis.

The water in this unincorporated part of the county comes from the Sativa Water District. The service area is about half a square mile and has just 1,600 customers. Attorney Mark Ravis is representing a number of residents who say the water is not safe.

"The company the other day gave some of the residents a chemical called '(Red)-B-Gone.' It's a rust and iron stain remover. They said, 'Just put this in the water, and it will be OK,'" said Ravis.

"All It does is just clear the rust, but it's still in there, and there's more chemicals in there," resident Genoveva Camargo said.

We tried to contact the Sativa Water District, but no one answered the phone, and it is closed on Fridays. Ravis has sent a letter to the governor asking him to declare an emergency to provide drinking water for residents until they can find a permanent solution.

Residents say they no longer want any water from the Sativa Water District. They hope it gets shut down, and they can get water from somewhere else.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscontaminated waterWillowbrookComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News