Couple puts modern twist on traditional Lunar New Year envelopes

A husband and wife duo are putting a modern twist on the traditional red envelopes used during Lunar New Year.
CHINATOWN (KABC) -- Jeff and Julie Lien started prepping for Lunar New Year three months ago.

"We created red envelopes specifically for Chunky Paper in celebration of the Lunar New Year," said Jeff Lien.

Chunky paper is the name of their pop-up store in Chinatown.

"Chunky Paper is a play on the phrase fat cash. Essentially, you want to get a lot of money in yours," said Jeff Lien.

"So, the more money you give, the more lucky," said Julie Lien



Handing out red envelopes filled with cash to friends and family is a Lunar New Year tradition. It's a symbol of good wishes and luck.

The couple wanted to bring a modern twist to the traditional red and gold envelopes.

"A lot of our references are also from pop culture because we wanted to bring it into more of a newer generation," said Jeff Lien.

And they're selling fast, through foot traffic and social media. They hand make about 50 to 100 per day.

"I'm originally from here, so it means a lot to me just being here. And seeing people come in and like talk about how wonderful it is to see a new generation of people trying to bring life into Chinatown," said Julie Lien.

You can follow them on Instagram here.
