All Black Lives Matter: Crews attempt to wash away mural after 40K attend solidarity march

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hours after thousands of peaceful protesters marched from Hollywood to West Hollywood in support of gay and transgender people of color, the city began removing giant letters that spelled out "All Black Lives Matter" along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard.
Crews on Sunday night began using power sprayers to wash away the all-capital letters painted in the color of the rainbow on the street. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, only three of the 19 letters had been removed, and crews were seen driving away from the area. It was unclear when they would return to finish the work.
Los Angeles police said the section of Hollywood Boulevard would remain closed until the work is complete.
The city said it is looking into another location where a permanent "All Black Lives Matter" mural can be displayed.
"You see the different colors, we have everyone involved now. The fact that we have everyone involved... I hope that we can continue on and get some actual change here," David Easley said during Sunday's march.
An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the anti-racism solidarity demonstration, where the city was originally set to host the L.A. Pride Parade before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The protest march, which ended at Santa Monica and San Vincente boulevards in West Hollywood, was meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression.
Police said there were no arrests or reports of problems during the march, which was organized by All Black Lives Matter. The popular tourist thoroughfare was closed to vehicle traffic from Highland Avenue to La Brea Avenue.
According to All Black Lives Matter, the march aimed to "amplify Black Queer voices'' and support Black Lives Matter demands to "prosecute killer cops'' and "defund the police and reinvest in the community.''
ABLM officials said they would not engage "official police involvement'' in organizing the march and would reach out to black-owned businesses rather than the corporate sponsors sometimes sought by Christopher Street West, highlighting issues that may have been points of contention.
"Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people," the group said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community."
"We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together."
Protesters were asked to take protective measures surrounding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms.
