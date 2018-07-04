Duarte city council considering July 4 fireworks ban

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --Could this be the last year to buy and set off "safe and sane" fireworks in Duarte?
The city council in the San Gabriel Valley community is considering putting a measure on the ballot that would ban the sale and use of fireworks that do not fly nor explode beginning in 2019.
Fireworks customers have already voiced their opposition to the idea, citing family traditions. Selling "safe and sane" fireworks is also a major fundraiser for charity groups in Duarte.
Two years ago, the Fish fire burned more than 4,000 acres in the hills above Duarte and there's growing concern that the continued sale of fireworks could spark another such brush fire.
Currently, the use of fireworks is only permitted in Duarte on July 4 until 11 p.m.