Community & Events

Easter Sunday Mass available to stream on ABC7

The Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be available to watch on ABC7 and our digital platforms as part of a continued partnership.
EMBED <>More Videos

Easter Sunday Mass available to stream on ABC7

The Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be available to watch on ABC7 and our digital platforms as part of a continued partnership to bring Mass into homes to limit capacity in Southern California parishes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch Mass live from the cathedral at 10 a.m. on the Localish network and over the air on digital channel 7.2 and via cable on the follow channels:

- Spectrum 1246 or 703
- Frontier 467
- COX Cable 1133

- Mediacom 520.

The 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop José H. Gomez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelescatholic church
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
OC shooting: Boy, 9, died in his mother's arms, DA says
Border Patrol describes moments after disturbing toddler video
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
LA-to-Vegas Amtrak line part of Biden infrastructure plan
California redwood falls on car, kills parents of 5 children
Super POD vaccination site now open at OC fairgrounds
Show More
Simi Valley brush fire prompts partial closure of Highway 118
Oakland family's message to robbers who stole life savings
CA farmers sustainably getting by with less water
GetSetUp offers online tutoring for seniors
Former show horse finds new purpose in life
More TOP STORIES News