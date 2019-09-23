Edendale Branch Public Library marks one-year anniversary of providing services for homeless community

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- The Edendale Branch Public Library in Echo Park celebrated their one-year anniversary of 'The Source'."The Source' essentially is a one-stop-shop of services for folks that are experiencing homelessness or low income in the community," said Librarian Angi Brzycki.In 365 days, 'The Source' has helped more than 386 people with basic needs like food and haircuts to services that can be tough to access like healthcare."It's difficult to get services," said Principal Librarian Alicia Ramirez. "A lot of times it's difficult because things get stolen like their ID, their cell phone gets stolen. So that was one of the areas we were trying to address with The Source."Todd Miller has been homeless for 6 years Lake and appreciates what 'The Source' has to offer."It's everything I've been lacking and now I feel human again," said Miller.There are seven libraries throughout the city that have a reoccurring 'Source' event.'The Source' at the Edendale Banch Public Library is every third Thursday of the month from noon to 3pm.