MOLE CELEBRATION: Fans celebrate one of Mexico's most famed dishes at Feria de Los Moles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Feria de Los Moles is a celebration of all things mole.
It's one of Mexico's most famed and historically significant dishes.
Thousands gathered at Grand Park for the 12th annual festival on Sunday.
The festival is a tradition- recognized by the UNESCO world patrimony, organizers say.
This year, there were more than 12 different kinds of mole.
