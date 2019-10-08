Community & Events

MOLE CELEBRATION: Fans celebrate one of Mexico's most famed dishes at Feria de Los Moles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Feria de Los Moles is a celebration of all things mole.

It's one of Mexico's most famed and historically significant dishes.

Thousands gathered at Grand Park for the 12th annual festival on Sunday.

The festival is a tradition- recognized by the UNESCO world patrimony, organizers say.

This year, there were more than 12 different kinds of mole.
