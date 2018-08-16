Frank Gehry and the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled designs for a new building in Inglewood.The YOLA Center will emerge from a former bank building into a 25,000-square-foot youth orchestra hall.The $14.5 million project will officially be known as the Judith and Thomas L. Beckman YOLA Center @ Inglewood.The 1950s bank will be transformed into a glass-fronted performance space.The 260-seat concert hall will have a pop-up roof allowing sunlight to stream in.The building will also have a choir room, an ensemble room and a practice studio.The Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles was established in 2007 to provide free instruments, music training, performance opportunities and academic support to children in central, south and east LA.YOLA has 1,200 young musicians, and organizers say with the new YOLA Center it expects to double that number.