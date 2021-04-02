Community & Events

FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

Los Angeles County residents share good news of what's happening in their community.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- To kick off the weekend the right way, here is some good news this FriYAY!

Jesse Soriano, a Boyle Heights resident, is happy his mother recovered from COVID-19 and is now healthy.

Haley Elena, 16, is celebrating her first single she just released called "With You."

Hector Ochoa, a Boyle Heights native, is happy people with disabilities have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lenni Montes De Oca, a Rosemead resident, is celebrating her husband's 46th birthday at Catalina Island.

It's easy to share your news with us. All you have to do is take a 20-second selfie video introducing yourself, telling us where you're from and sharing the good news.

Submit good news here:


Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrosemeadboyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistin the communitygood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Orange mass shooting charged with murder
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Victims slain in Orange mass shooting identified
Man uses machete to scare away robbers targeting his Asian parents
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Show More
Suspect arrested after woman fatally struck while chasing robbers
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Border Patrol describes moments after disturbing toddler video
CA lifts statewide travel advisory ahead of holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News