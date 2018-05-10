COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fundraising campaign selling $150K doors at LA port for ocean research

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
In the market for a door?


The folks at AltaSea have some for sale, but there's a catch.

You have to leave them there, and they're expensive.

"Doors to the Future" is a fundraising campaign launched by AltaSea in San Pedro.

For a $150,000 donation, donors' names are added to the historic port's warehouse doors.

AltaSea wants to sell 12 doors a year.

There are 44 doors in total at its historic 1913 dock warehouse.

AltaSea began in 2007 to provide space for ocean researchers and scientists, along with education and business incubators.
