In the market for a door?The folks at AltaSea have some for sale, but there's a catch.You have to leave them there, and they're expensive."Doors to the Future" is a fundraising campaign launched by AltaSea in San Pedro.For a $150,000 donation, donors' names are added to the historic port's warehouse doors.AltaSea wants to sell 12 doors a year.There are 44 doors in total at its historic 1913 dock warehouse.AltaSea began in 2007 to provide space for ocean researchers and scientists, along with education and business incubators.