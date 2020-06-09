George Floyd protests held across Southern California as he is laid to rest in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6238597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California saw another day of protests on Monday, one day after an estimated 50,000 people turned out in Hollywood for a peaceful demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several peaceful protests once again took take place across Southern California on the day that a private funeral was held for George Floyd in Texas.Floyd, whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice, was buried in Houston Tuesday, carried home in a horse-drawn carriage.Floyd was 46 when he was killed. He was laid to rest next to his mother. On May 25, as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck, the dying man cried out for his mother.In Los Angeles, demonstrations and vigils have become a daily occurrence in an effort to draw attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system.On Tuesday, several dozen people participated in a demonstration at the Empire Center, a sprawling shopping complex in Burbank. One woman held a sign that read "LATINX FOR BLACK LIVES." A sign carried by another woman said, "NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE, FTP!"The Walmart at the location was closed for the day as the sometimes-boisterous protest was held in the parking lot."I came out here because I wanted to see and I wanted to protest for ... because black lives matter," said one young man. "And I wanted to show people that you need to be more nicer to these people, because we're not different in any kind of way."Another demonstration organized by the Venice Equity Alliance started with speakers discussing the racism that exists in their beach community. Protesters marched their message down Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the Venice Boardwalk."It's going to take all of us to heal our country and it's going to start with solidarity, people coming together and putting our hearts together and softening our hearts toward one another," said Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center.In the past two weeks, sweeping and previously unthinkable things have taken place throughout the U.S.: Confederate statues have been toppled, police departments around America have rethought the way they patrol minority neighborhoods, legislatures have debated use-of-force policies, and white, black and brown people have had uncomfortable, sometimes heated, discussions about race in a nation that is supposed to ensure equal opportunity for all.Calls for "defunding the police" have cropped up in many communities, and people around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity, saying that reforms and dialogue must not stop with Floyd's funeral.