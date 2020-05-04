Giving Tuesday: Here are SoCal nonprofits you can help today

Here are the local organizations that can use your help.
Children's Fund
Children's Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is giving vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope. Last year, Children's Fund provided more than 66,215 services to children in need in San Bernardino County and since its inception has facilitated over 1.7 million points of service to children and families.
Working in a private-public partnership with the county of San Bernardino, Children's Fund provides services to foster youth and other children under case management within San Bernardino County. In addition to that, we work with partner agencies (other nonprofits throughout the county) to provide the unmet needs of children.
Where do the funds go?
Donations received today will go to the Children's Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund for Children which will fund our Emergency Needs Program for children in San Bernardino County. For more information, visit www.childrensfund.org give at www.childrensfund.org/donate.
LAMusArt
The Los Angeles Music and Art School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to provide the community of East Los Angeles, specifically its K-12 population, with equitable and affordable access to multidisciplinary arts education programs year-round. LAMusArt boasts a diverse slate of immersive programs and over 200,000 students served since its inception over 75 years ago.
Where do the funds go?
Programming is offered after-school Mondays-Thursdays and Saturdays in our East LA facility (Online during Safer-At-Home). Year-round, weekly instruction is provided in music, art, dance, and drama, spanning from private lessons to large workshops. LAMusArt provides multidisciplinary programs and lessons at tuition-subsidized and tuition-free rates, and also offer scholarships to households that need financial assistance for even greater accessibility. Individual gifts made on Giving Tuesday will be TRIPLED! Relatives of the founders and longtime supporters of LAMusArt are matching all donations 2 to 1. For more information, please visit https://lamusart.org/.
The Priority Center
The Priority Center's 10 life-changing programs are designed to work with each family's unique needs and ensure that children are living in violence-free homes.
Where do the funds go?
The Priority Center's programs include:
Infant In-Home Visitation
Toddler In-Home Visitation
Home Visitation Program
Children's In-Home Crisis Stabilization
Adult's In-Home Crisis Stabilization
Connected Care Program
Basic Needs
Child Abuse Services Team (CAST)
Outreach and Engagement
School Readiness
For more information, please visit www.theprioritycenter.org.
The Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center
The Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center (MSRPAC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit charitable organization committed to giving homeless cats and dogs another chance for a healthy and happy life by finding them good, loving homes. MSRPAC is supported solely by private donations and fundraising projects.
Where do the funds go?
As a limited-entry companion adoption center, the Pet Adoption Center takes in healthy, adoptable cats and dogs from owners who can no longer care for them. As space allows, the organization selects healthy, adoptable cats and dogs from other local animal welfare agencies. MSRPAC is also very active in promoting animal welfare and positive human-animal relations through community-service programs, which include humane education, pet behavior counseling, and support of pet overpopulation education and programs. For more information, please visit https://petsadoption.org/ and please donate at https://bit.ly/2BLhc5O.
Autism Society of Ventura County
Autism Society Ventura County has been serving individuals with Autism and their families in the county for 25 years.
Where do the funds go?
The organization provides a parent support group, a young adult social group, middle school social group, a summer pool party and a scholarship program. In addition, there is a community grants program where the group funds projects in the community that better the lives of those with Autism, like 1:1 swim lessons for kids with autism through the YMCA. For more information, please visit https://autismventura.org/.
The LGBTQ Center of OC
The LGBTQ Center OC was founded in 1971, advocating on behalf of the LGBTQ community and providing programs and services that ensure its well-being and positive identity.
Where do the funds go?
The LGBTQ Center OC provides counseling on a sliding scale and in three languages, as well as youth programming, leadership development, tutoring and mentoring. The organization also advocates for the rights of LGBTQ immigrants and asylum seekers, as well as offers HIV/STI testing to help keep the community safe and healthy. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqcenteroc.org.
LA's BEST
Established in 1988, LA's BEST provides safe, supervised after-school enrichment for more than 25,000 unique and talented elementary school students in neighborhoods with the highest needs and fewest resources.
Where do the funds go?
Every school day, from the time the school bell rings until 6pm, each LA's BEST student receives a nutritious meal, help with their homework and the opportunity to participate in a wide array of enrichment activities. For more information, please visit https://lasbest.org/.
Meals on Wheels Riverside
With the help of a small army of volunteers and generous people, Meals on Wheels Riverside continues its mission to serve hundreds of seniors, home bound and disabled residents nutritious food and companionship.
Where do the funds go?
One of the beautiful aspects of Meals on Wheels Riverside is not only are the meals customized to the clients' dietary needs, but clients also get a "good morning" from our volunteers, a check-in on their health and volunteers can report back any out-of-the-ordinary signs that may need to be communicated to loved ones. Currently during COVID-19, Meals on Wheels Riverside provides almost 600 meals a week and are using about 28 volunteers. For more information, please visit https://www.riversidemow.org/.