Great Pacific Airshow 2020 in Huntington Beach canceled amid COVID-19

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Great Pacific Airshow 2020 in Huntington Beach has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday.Organizers said they exhausted all possible alternative scenarios."Our team has worked tirelessly to curate a family-friendly, patriotic weekend featuring the the finest aviators in the world for your enjoyment," organizers said in a written statement.The event was set to take place the weekend of September 18.The show attracts over 2 million spectators and is billed as the best airshow the United States has to offer.Organizers expect the event to return in 2021.