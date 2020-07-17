Community & Events

Great Pacific Airshow 2020 in Huntington Beach canceled amid COVID-19

The Great Pacific Airshow 2020 in Huntington Beach has been cancelled, organizers announced Friday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --

Organizers said they exhausted all possible alternative scenarios.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to curate a family-friendly, patriotic weekend featuring the the finest aviators in the world for your enjoyment," organizers said in a written statement.

The event was set to take place the weekend of September 18.

The show attracts over 2 million spectators and is billed as the best airshow the United States has to offer.

Organizers expect the event to return in 2021.
