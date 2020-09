'Halloween at Descanso' coming to Descanso Gardens this October

EMBED >More News Videos The Haunted Hayride, usually held at Griffith Park, has been re-imagined into a live drive-up experience and this year it'll be held in San Dimas.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a fun fall activity this Halloween season? Descanso Gardens has you covered.The Gardens will celebrate Halloween next month with a "pumpkin-filled extravaganza" that invites guests to experience socially-distant, pumpkin-themed displays.Throughout the most popular sections of Descanso Gardens, there will be a twisting hay maze, a house made entirely out of real pumpkins and a pumpkin arch.The path through the forest will also have surprises like scarecrows with pumpkin heads and arms of branches that pop out as you pass by."This has been a wild year," said Juliann Rooke, executive director, Descanso Gardens, "so we wanted to provide a fall experience that would not only celebrate the season, but provide families with a way to enjoy Halloween safely and outside, in nature."While exploring the Gardens, guests can stop by the Kitchen at Descanso, where they can get fall-inspired drinks, soups and snacks like caramel corn and churros."Halloween at Descanso" runs from Thursday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9am-5pm and Monday, Oct. 26 to Saturday, Oct 31. from 9am-8pm daily.Tickets are required and can be purchased online at descansogardens.org.