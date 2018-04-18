COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hermosa Beach skate park to temporarily allow scooters

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. --
The rules at the Hermosa Beach skate park are changing, at least for a while.


Starting May 1, the Community Center skate park will be open to scooters. Previously only skateboards and in-line skates have been allowed at the park.

The Hermosa Beach City Council voted to temporarily allow scooters, which have been increasing in popularity.

Staff at the Community Resources Department will monitor the park and report back in June. Hermosa Beach is the only skate park in the region that bans scooters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsskateboardingrecreationparkLos Angeles CountyHermosa Beach
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News