Danny Trejo distributes food from Trejo's Tacos to help feed LA community amid COVID-19 pandemic

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic, making sure people have a good meal.He joined L.A. City Council President Emeritus Herb Wesson in Koreatown Wednesday to distribute hot meals from Trejo's Tacos to those who may be struggling to put food on the table due to the COVID-19 crisis.Trejo said he's humbled and honored to be able to help others in the community."I thank God they invited me. We brought down our stuff. Every Wednesday they're here. They're living the way God wants us to live, helping each other, doing everything we can," Trejo said.Trejo says all we need to do is continue to do our part and listen to medical experts to get through this pandemic.