Hundreds in Manhattan Beach Walk for Alzheimer's research

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
More than 800 people took to the streets of Manhattan Beach for the second-annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in the South Bay.


There are 13 different walks from September to November in the South Bay. The Manhattan Beach event had live music, informational booths and speeches.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in America and the only disease in the top 10 killers that cannot be prevented. An estimated 5 million Americans are currently living with the disease, and almost 2/3 of Americans with Alzheimer's are women.

The event began as a Memory Walk by nine Alzheimer's Association chapters in 1989. It has now grown into a fundraising event among 600 communities generating more than $75 million toward Alzheimer's research.

This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's set a fundraising goal of $175,000. Last year the event raised about $130,000.
