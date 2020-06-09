Hundreds march through Watts, protesting police brutality

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About 200 people marched through Watts peacefully, protesting police brutality and asking for Los Angeles to invest in Watts.Before the march, a rally was held at the newly opened Freedom Plaza on Alameda Street. The shopping center opened in January. Organizers of the march and rally say this is what's needed in communities like Watts.Some of the marchers said the police and community need to sit down and talk about improving relations.