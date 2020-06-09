Community & Events

Hundreds march through Watts, protesting police brutality

By
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About 200 people marched through Watts peacefully, protesting police brutality and asking for Los Angeles to invest in Watts.

Before the march, a rally was held at the newly opened Freedom Plaza on Alameda Street. The shopping center opened in January. Organizers of the march and rally say this is what's needed in communities like Watts.


Some of the marchers said the police and community need to sit down and talk about improving relations.

Watch the full report from Sid Garcia in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswattslos angelesblack lives matterprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As LA County reopens, COVID-19 cases increasing
State superintendent releases guidance for reopening CA schools
Propane tanks explode as firefighters battle DTLA blaze
Yosemite reopening to more guests with new reservation system
1st black woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film calls for change in industry
Thousands of LA protesters won't be charged over curfew
SoCal holds memorials for George Floyd
Show More
Peaceful demonstrations continue Monday in LA, across SoCal
SoCal weather: Fire danger weather returns Monday
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Businesses in West Hollywood reopen despite lootings, fires
2020 election: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing
More TOP STORIES News