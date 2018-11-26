BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --Knott's Berry Farm is celebrating active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel, including EMTs, with Fire and Law Tribute Days this December and January.
Show your specific fire or law enforcement photo I.D. card at the main gate to get free tickets for you and one guest. Additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate.
Tribute days will be held Nov. 26 - Dec. 21, 2018 and Jan. 7 - Jan. 25, 2019.
Details here: knotts.com
