Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for fire and law enforcement personnel at Fire and Law Tribute Days

Knott's Berry Farm is shown in a file photo. (Knott's Berry Farm)

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Knott's Berry Farm is celebrating active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel, including EMTs, with Fire and Law Tribute Days this December and January.

Show your specific fire or law enforcement photo I.D. card at the main gate to get free tickets for you and one guest. Additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate.

Tribute days will be held Nov. 26 - Dec. 21, 2018 and Jan. 7 - Jan. 25, 2019.
Details here: knotts.com

Veterans, active duty personnel, military families and supporters: Join the ABC7 Salutes private Facebook group! Click here to join.
