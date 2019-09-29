Community & Events

Inaugural Los Angeles Libros Festival celebrates bilingualism, diversity

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The inaugural Los Angeles Libros Festival, or festival of books, got underway Saturday at the L.A. Public Library's Central Library in downtown L.A.

The free bi-lingual book festival celebrated the diversity of L.A. by encouraging visitors to read in two languages.

There were book signings, arts and crafts and performances.

The Library partnered with two groups to put on the festival: LA Librería, the only L.A. bookstore that specializes in Spanish language kids books, and REFORMA, which promotes library services to Spanish-speakers.
