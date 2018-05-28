LA River reopens rec zones for summer kayaking

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --With summer almost upon us, Los Angeles residents now have the choice of enjoying nature without having to venture out from the city.
Starting Monday, the Los Angeles River's recreation zones in Elysian Valley and the Sepulveda Basin have reopened to the public, and can be accessed sunrise to sunset through Sept. 30, except during bad weather or adverse conditions.
The LA River is noted by locals for its lack of water, or unclean water, but it can also be a surprising oasis.
Among the activities available at the recreation zones are kayaking, canoeing, fishing and bird watching. All can be done free of charge if you are not with an organized group.
For Angelenos without kayaking equipment, several organizations rent out equipment and offer guided tours.
Officials do warn to watch out for currents as some may be strong enough to make you fall out of your kayak.
Fishing will be allowed along the banks of the river in Elysian Valley and from a boat in the Sepulveda Basin.
Largemouth bass, tilapia, green sunfish and mosquito fish are some of the species found in the river.
Visit the LA River recreation website to check on river conditions, weather and closure information.