LGBTQ+ virtual events celebrating June's Pride Month

Friday, June 12:

4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 13:

11:00 a.m

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 19:

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20:

12:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 28:

12:00 p.m.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations are having online, virtual events to celebrate Pride. Some events require ticket purchase. All times are Pacific.The onePULSE Foundation holds an Annual Remembrance Ceremony dedicated to the 49 Angels that were taken, the 68 others who were injured and the countless first responders and healthcare professionals who treated them. Facebook and YouTube Ovation Award-nominated actor and drag queen extraordinaire Lyle C. Mackston (Drag Queen Of The Year contestant and Celebration's Priscilla Queen of the Desert) hosts a drag brunch that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.The virtual Pride event will feature Chad Michaels and keynote speaker Nava Velasco, a transrights activist.Celebration Theatre honors families with celebrity friends of the theatre, who will be logging on to read LGBTQ+ friendly stories that families can enjoy together. Contributing talent includes: Dan Bucatinsky, Chris Colfer, Sam Harris, Amy Hill, John Ireland, Cheyenne Jackson and Cleo King.Events include the Big Queer Convo, with Isis King interviewed by Alexandra Billings and Gallery Opening/Salon hosted by curator Micah Bazant and poet féi hernandez.Events include an online community resource fair, interactive "Wall of Hope," Trans History presented by the ONE Archives, a VarieTy Show and Virtual Community Hang Out.A virtual performance of excerpts that illuminates the lives of ordinary Queer Americans as recounted through letters written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly gay & lesbian periodical in the United States. With George Takei, Michelle C. Bonilla, Nicky Endres, JP Karliak, and Michael A. Shepperd.Celebrating Pride with a Jeopardy-style trivia game with questions and answers about the last 50 years of the LGBTQ rights movement.Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.