Community & Events

Good Karma offers meals, water, vaccines to unhoused in Skid Row

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local firefighter spreading 'Good Karma' to those in need

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's something good happening in L.A.'s Skid Row, and it all started during the pandemic. Seasonal firefighter Vishal Narayan started the Good Karma Los Angeles. It's a way of life his father taught him.

"Good karma just means doing something good for someone else; it can be anything. You can help somebody cross the street, you can help somebody hold their groceries, and you could hold the door for someone else. What does it mean to you?" said Narayan.

In this case, every Wednesday at noon, the Good Karma is bringing free meals, bottled water, and other necessities to one of L.A.'s most vulnerable populations. And during our visit, COVID vaccinations as well. Shenika LaFrances Walker lives in Skid Row.

"In the past month and a half, I've lost three friends to COVID. They were very clean people. People get hesitant, but pretty soon they're gonna be marching in like stallions," said Walker.

"Spread that good karma, you know, use the right terminology, stop calling the unhoused bums, call them unhoused, unhoused neighbors, unhoused residents, unhoused friends, have that mutual respect for folks," said Narayan.

Narayan says it's important for him to mentor L.A.'s youth by being an example of doing what's right - one meal at a time.

"I'm going to do this for the rest of my life," said Narayan.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeleshomeless in southern californiasocal strongvolunteerism
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PIT maneuver ends chase from Rialto to OC
Teen driver admits to Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Muñoz
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
CA Senate OKs supervised injection sites for drug users
Gov. Newsom seeks ban on new fracking in California by 2024
OC officer on leave after video shows him punch woman during arrest
Show More
1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
Migrant children arrive at Long Beach Convention Center
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
What you need to know about Disneyland reopening
More TOP STORIES News