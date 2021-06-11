LGBTQ+

Long Beach officials unveil new Pride lifeguard tower after original one burned down

City officials said the fire that destroyed the original tower is still under investigation and has been classified as arson.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach officials unveil new Pride lifeguard tower

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- On Thursday, Long Beach city officials unveiled a new rainbow-colored lifeguard tower to replace the original one, which was destroyed in a fire in March.

Hundreds of people showed up to an unveiling ceremony for the new tower on the beach near 12th Place.

"It's just an immediate sense of pride and inclusion. As a gay person, as a queer person, seeing that just makes you feel welcome and supported and as mayor of this community, I was just really proud," said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The cause of the fire of the original tower is still under investigation and has been classified as arson.

The department says LGBTQ members of the Marine Safety Division painted the tower during Pride month last year and it has since "served as a symbol of our strong support for the diversity within our ranks & community."

City officials said they are working to add a plaque, create a pathway for wheelchairs and add a space near the tower for events and celebrations.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countylgbtq+community journalistlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridein the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal
LA Pride announces events and ABC7 Pride special on June 12
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
Chicago Transit Authority releases new Pride train design
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry
Jenner says she'll take money from CA bullet train to finish Trump wall
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument
Newsom recall election to cost $215 million
FACEism: How Big Tobacco targets Black communities
Making these 4 changes can increase your lifespan, research shows
Show More
Newsom orders probe into death row inmate's conviction
3-year-old boy dies in NJ after window fall, dog attack
Sinkhole in Mexico now larger than football field, traps 2 dogs
Tale of 2 prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pennsylvania
Rams fans watch team practice inside SoFi for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News