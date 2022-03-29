PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events

Check out our list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California

ABC7 is your official LA Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Gio Benitez for the annual parade, broadcast live from Hollywood.

Out On the Mountain

August 22, 2025

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Thrill rides, entertainment, dance parties and LGBTQ+ fun

outonthemountain.com

To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.





Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.