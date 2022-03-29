BreakingLIVE: 200-acre erupts in Pacific Palisades, evacuation order issued
PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events

Check out our list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 7:49PM
Watch the 54th LA Pride Parade
ABC7 is your official LA Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Gio Benitez for the annual parade, broadcast live from Hollywood.

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California.

Out On the Mountain
August 22, 2025
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Thrill rides, entertainment, dance parties and LGBTQ+ fun
outonthemountain.com



To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.


Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.

