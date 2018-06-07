COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long Beach postal carriers honored for years of service

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
U.S. Postal Service workers in Long Beach came together to honor nine of their colleagues.


Those nine Long Beach letter carriers have joined the Million Mile Club.

It's an award given out to carriers who reach 30 years of automobile accident-free mail delivery.

That's the equivalent of going around the globe 40 times without leaving the city limits.

The newest members of the Million Mile Club attribute their safety record to defensive driving training.

The National Safety Council says the average American driver will be involved in three or four accidents in a lifetime.
