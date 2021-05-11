Community & Events

Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bright and early, the group Mariachis Divas serenaded mothers at the Flower District in downtown Los Angeles Monday.

This was one of the many events across Southern California to celebrate moms on May 10. That's because Mother's Day in Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala is celebrated annually on May 10.

"We get a double celebration. So, we celebrate two days because my parents are from over there and I'm from here," said Myrna Calderon, a mom from Highland Park.

Calderon and her family showed up to a giveaway event in Highland Park. Councilmember Gil Cedillo, who represents the area, partnered with community members to handout 200 gift bags filled with personal protective equipment and other presents to local moms.

"We get to celebrate just as we celebrate in Guatemala," said Katherinne Chavez, who arrived to the event with her mother.

In Boyle Heights, local maraichis also serenaded moms at Mariachi Plaza, which is a typical thing to do in Mexico to show love to moms.

A year into the pandemic, these are among the first organized events in Los Angeles to honor moms on May 10 - Día de las Madres.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsboyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistin the communitymothers day
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
Advocates outreach to SoCal farmworkers over workers' rights
Suspect in custody after barricade situation at Montebello apartment complex
OC restaurants donating 100% of sales this week to COVID relief efforts in India
Show More
162 lbs. of meth seized during traffic stop in Indiana; IE man arrested
Firefighters get hands-on bulldozer training at IE academy
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after crash
New DMX album to be released at the end of the month
More TOP STORIES News