Metro e-bikes get a test run in downtown Los Angeles

A Metro Electric Bike is pictured.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Electricity was in the air near Union Station.


The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority was testing out its new Metro Electric Bikes. The 10 new Metro e-bikes are part of a downtown L.A. pilot program.
Employees gave the bikes a test ride up a small hill on N. Los Angeles Street in front of El Pueblo. Metro is looking to see if the bikes fit into its growing countywide bike share system. Metro says the e-bikes offer electric-powered pedaling assistance for making faster, easier trips to and from local destinations.

The new Metro e-bikes have a 17 mph top speed and can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge. Metro is looking to add hundreds of the new e-bikes to its bike share system early next year.
