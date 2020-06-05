George Floyd protests continue Friday across Los Angeles and Southern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6232551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of people again took to the streets of Southern California Thursday for marches sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and long-simmering frustrations over incidents of police brutality.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple protests over the death of George Floyd are again expected to take place across Los Angeles and Southern California on Friday as demonstrators throughout the U.S. continue to demand justice in the Minneapolis case.Thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets of Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Burbank and other areas, participating in mostly peaceful marches while police and National Guard members monitored the demonstrations.While many businesses along protest routes were boarded up amid fears of looting, there were no reports of serious damage in the Southland on the day that Floyd was eulogized at a somber memorial service in Minnesota."A lot of people are coming together," Tara Moore said in Koreatown, holding a cardboard sign that read: "You're not entitled to your opinion when it's racist!! #DefundThe Police""And we are peaceful, we're not being violent," she said. "We just want to get the word across - that black lives matter. This is our movement."Demonstrations scheduled for Friday in Southern California include:-8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hall of Justice, 211 West Temple Street, downtown Los Angeles-8 a.m. to noon, Alicia Parkway and Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo-10 a.m., health care workers take a knee at City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena-11 a.m., protest march at Worthy Park, Main and 17th streets, Huntington Beach-Noon, UCLA workers take a knee at various locations on the Westwood campus-Noon, protest march at Liberty Park, 13900 Montroe Street, Westminster. A previously scheduled demonstration at Sigler Park was moved to Liberty Park.-Noon, Long Beach City College, 4901 East Carson Street, Long Beach-Noon, the group Support Our Cops & Fireman rallies in front of the Culver City Police Department, 4040 Duquesne Ave., Culver City-1 p.m., a paddle out at Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica-3 p.m., protest march at GES Mashaling, 5099 Katella Ave., CypressA vigil is also scheduled to be held Friday:-6 p.m., LAPD Chief Michel Moore joins interfaith community members in front of Los Angeles police headquarters, 100 West First Street, downtown L.A.In Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody, the city agreed to ban police chokeholds and require officers to intervene any time they see unauthorized force by another officer. The changes are part of a stipulation between the city and state officials who launched a civil rights investigation into Floyd's death. The City Council was expected to approve the agreement, which will be enforceable in court, later Friday.By early afternoon, demonstrations resumed for an 11th day around the country with continued momentum as the mood of the protests largely shifted from explosive anger to more peaceful calls for change. Despite the change in tone, the country's most significant demonstrations in a half-century - rivaling those during the civil rights and Vietnam War eras - showed no signs of dissipating. Formal and impromptu memorials to Floyd stretched from Minneapolis to North Carolina, where family were gathering Saturday to mourn him, and beyond.