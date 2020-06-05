George Floyd protests expected to continue Friday across Los Angeles and Southern California

George Floyd

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple protests over the death of George Floyd are again expected to take place across Los Angeles and Southern California on Friday as demonstrators throughout the U.S. continue to demand justice in the Minneapolis case.

Thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets of Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Burbank and other areas, participating in mostly peaceful marches while police and National Guard members monitored the demonstrations.

While many businesses along protest routes were boarded up amid fears of looting, there were no reports of serious damage in the Southland on the day that Floyd was eulogized at a somber memorial service in Minnesota.

"A lot of people are coming together," Tara Moore said in Koreatown, holding a cardboard sign that read: "You're not entitled to your opinion when it's racist!! #DefundThe Police"

"And we are peaceful, we're not being violent," she said. "We just want to get the word across - that black lives matter. This is our movement."
Thousands of people again took to the streets of Southern California Thursday for marches sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and long-simmering frustrations over incidents of police brutality.


Demonstrations scheduled for Friday in Southern California include:

-8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hall of Justice, 211 West Temple Street, downtown Los Angeles

-8 a.m. to noon, Alicia Parkway and Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo

-10 a.m., health care workers take a knee at City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena

-11 a.m., protest march at Worthy Park, Main and 17th streets, Huntington Beach

-Noon, UCLA workers take a knee at various locations on the Westwood campus

-Noon, protest march at Sigler Park, 7200 Plaza Street, and Liberty Park, 13900 Montroe Street, Westminster

-Noon, Long Beach City College, 4901 East Carson Street, Long Beach

-Noon, the group Support Our Cops & Fireman rallies in front of the Culver City Police Department, 4040 Duquesne Ave., Culver City

-1 p.m., a paddle out at Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica

-3 p.m., protest march at GES Mashaling, 5099 Katella Ave., Cypress

A vigil is also scheduled to be held Friday:

-6 p.m., LAPD Chief Michel Moore joins interfaith community members in front of Los Angeles police headquarters, 100 West First Street, downtown L.A.

After curfew, protesters spell BLM with their bodies on Hollywood rooftop
Well after a countywide curfew began, some Black Lives Matters protesters remained in Hollywood and were lying down on a rooftop in the shape of the letters BLM.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
