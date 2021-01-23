Muralists continue to honor Kobe Bryant's lasting legacy with street art

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- "He was everything you wanted to be," said muralist Jonas Never.It was one year ago when Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in that devastating helicopter crash.Almost overnight, the city was painted in purple and gold."I knew right away that I had to put all my emotions aside and get to work," said muralist Louie Sloe Palsino.On the day of Bryant's memorial, fans that couldn't get inside STAPLES Center were visiting these murals as a way to pay their respect.Palsino watched from across the street as fans stopped by his mural to take pictures and say goodbye."I'm just glad I could give back. I'm glad I could give back to Kobe, the Bryant family, Los Angeles, and the community," said Palsino.Mike Asner created the website kobemural.com. It maps out all of the murals dedicated to Kobe worldwide."Because there's so many murals have gone up since the tragedy, I built the website after that with an interactive map and just wanted to make it free and easy for people to find these wherever they live," said Asner."The fact that this mural has given people a place to still be Kobe fans, to still be L.A. fans, to visit him, to have a moment with other people who loved him, it's really cool to be a part of that healing process and a part of the remembrance of Kobe. That's something I'll always cherish," said Never.Follow Sophie Flay on: