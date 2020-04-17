Coronavirus

'National Backyard Campout' to connect families while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

'National Backyard Campout' to connect families during pandemic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Faith-based scouting organization Trail Life USA is built on outdoor adventures, so when the coronavirus pandemic forced isolation and physical distancing, members had to think of alternatives.

Josh Potter and his family are all in involved in the organization. Josh is the Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611, which his sons are also a part of. On Friday, April 17, The Potter family, along with families all across the nation, are taking part in the first ever 'National Backyard Campout,' encouraging families to get outside in the safety of their own backyards.

"We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.

The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."

Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games. "I would say everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," says Potter.

www.traillifeusa.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelescampingcoronavirus helpcoronavirus californiain our backyardcoronavirusfamilynaturecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicbe localishbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why Americans may see a meat shortage in the coming weeks
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
Seashells cover NC beaches due to lack of tourism
SoCal teen asks Barack Obama to deliver online address to class of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal mom in search of COVID-19 plasma donor for husband
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
SoCal teen asks Barack Obama to deliver online address to class of 2020
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
SoCal nurses to protest over personal protective equipment
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Show More
Porch pirates take advantage of COVID-19 delivery rules, LAPD says
1st remdesivir results in coronavirus fight released
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Saugus man, 75, reflects on beating COVID-19
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News