EMBED >More News Videos Visitors can expect to see performers, Santa Claus and more than one million holiday lights!

The "Night of Lights OC" drive-thru event is about a mile-long and features more than a million lights.It's happening nightly at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event runs from December 10 to January 10.Tickets start at about $50 per car and must be purchased online. Tickets have already begun to sell out.