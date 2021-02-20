Community & Events

Non-profit feeds 400 people in Skid Row every weekend

Despite many struggles the pandemic has caused, one non-profit has continued to show up for those experiencing homelessness every weekend.
By
SKID ROW (KABC) -- Every Saturday, Maxine Sealey gives away 400 meals to people in need in Skid Row.

"We started giving out like 200 plates. But then it just grew and grew and grew and then now with the pandemic, that's what increased it to 400," said Sealey.

Sealey founded the non-profit Sharing Love With Others two years ago.

And she hasn't missed a single weekend.

"I'm so passionate about helping the community. So I really enjoy that. And they enjoy it too because they wait for us. You know, they wait for us to come," said Sealey.

Watch the video above for the full story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsskid rowlos angeles countycommunity journalisthomelessin the communitycommunitydonationsnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
Oxnard farmworkers get vaccinated thanks to pilot program
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Vaccine appointment delays in LA cause confusion for some
Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Southern California
Show More
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
LAPD reveals new Alternative Dispatch program
More TOP STORIES News