An Orange County dental office is offering free treatments to veterans and active service members during an event in November.OC Healthy Smiles, which is located in Costa Mesa, will be honoring service members on Nov. 16. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free cleaning, extraction or filling.The event will be on a first come, first served basis. People who want to attend are asked to fill out a pre-registration form by either calling (714) 545-0484 or emailing sch@ochealthysmiles.net.