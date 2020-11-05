Community & Events

Palmdale Healing and Honor Field displays American flags in tribute to veterans, first responders

The inaugural Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is now open. It is a huge display of American flags set up to honor heroes.
By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The inaugural Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is a display of 2,020 American flags honoring men and women in the military, and first responders in the police, fire department and medical fields.

"I think it's a very moving and unifying thing to do at a time of great division and turbulence, it's something everyone can agree on regardless of who they're going to vote for," said Sgt. Dennis Anderson.

A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Organizers hope it can give families comfort during uncertain times.

"This is just a field of healing and we want people to come out here to have the healing process begin," said Fred Avilla, Chaplain, VFW Post 300 Quartz Hill. "We're in turbulent times right now but this field is all dedicated to honoring our first responders, military and also for healing for those who have lost loved ones"

On Nov. 11, at the conclusion of the Veterans Day ceremony, flags may be picked up by the owner to keep or present to the person honored.

"It's an opportunity to honor somebody that you care for but it's also an opportunity to come here and heal a little bit. In 2020, with COVID, global pandemic, you know there are many of us who just have to be blessed to be standing here today," said J.J. Murphy, City Manager for Palmdale.

The Palmdale Healing and Honor Field will be on display to the public for free from through Nov. 11 at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspalmdalelos angeles countyveteransamerican flag
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
LA County sees big spike in new COVID-19 cases
Chase ends in NoHo after large truck crashes into light pole
Remains of missing LAFD firefighter found in Mexico
LAPD declares unlawful assembly in DTLA for 2nd straight night
CA Prop. 16 affirmative action measure rejected by voters
When will the next NBA season start?
Show More
Sexual predators exploiting pandemic to target children
Election law expert breaks down the presidential race
Some SoCal stores seeing shortages of toilet paper
LAPD declares tactical alert again Wednesday
Election results and latest updates
More TOP STORIES News