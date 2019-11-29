Community & Events

Participants brave Thanksgiving rain to complete Rose Bowl Turkey Trot 5K in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Runners, walkers, and trotters of all ages braved the Thanksgiving Day rain to cross the finish line at the annual Rose Bowl Turkey Trot 5K in Pasadena.

The rain starting falling minutes before the participants took off with an abundance of enthusiasm.

Shannon Mazepink attended the event sporting a turkey outfit with her sons.

"It's a dream to have the boys run their first race and to run with mom, it means a lot to me," she said.

About 2,000 people were expected to participate, and in spite of the weather, about 75% of them showed up.

"We're from the east coast so this weather is no problem for us. We're really just glad it's not snow, it's not sleet. We're really excited that it's just rain," said running Erin Baker.

Most turkey trotters ignored the chill and damp conditions in anticipation of what was expected to be consumed at planned feasts later on that day.
