Party in my Yardy: Signs of hope, joy dot SoCal front yards to help celebrate safely during coronavirus pandemic

Instead of the big party that was planned for Frank Wendzel, family, friends and veteran groups celebrated his 100th birthday with a parade.

South San Jose neighbors decorated the streets with American flags and posters thanking essential workers.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The pandemic has changed so much in our world, including the way we celebrate graduations and birthdays. One Southern California company has come up with a way for everyone to continue celebrating in a safe way.Natalie Buether utilizes letters that are big and bold and meant to be seen from a distance: Messages of celebration in a time when none of us can afford to get too close."I decided to start the business and find a way to bring joy to people when celebrations were looking a little bit different," said Buether.The company is called Party in my Yardy, and it's Buether's answer to the coronavirus blues. Her company makes signs of hope and celebration that can be easily seen from the street."To walk outside and see two-foot letters in your front yard with your name in lights and all the neighbors are driving by yelling happy birthday, you know it's a really amazing way to bring happiness to people," said Buether.Happiness is hard to come by these days, especially for kids who are missing out on some of the fun that comes with childhood. It may not be the party anyone was counting on, but in the age of coronavirus Party in my Yardy may be as good as it gets.