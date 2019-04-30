Porto's Bakery and Cafe in West Covina bakes up delicious treats for grand opening

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The fifth Porto's Bakery and Cafe opened its doors in West Covina on Tuesday.The highly anticipated opening drew droves of customers before the ribbon-cutting ceremony even commenced.The new two-story location was built on the site of the old Crazy Horse Bikini Bar and Grill on West Garvey Avenue."We knew that this place meets all the requirements that we had for the blueprint, and so we were lucky enough to find this big, big spot. And we fell for it and the city helped us and here we are opening our new location," said Porto's owner Betty Porto.On a typical Saturday, Porto said the bakery draws 10,000 to 15,000 people."Every day is the same. We just come to work with a great attitude and beautiful things happen," Porto said.Customers who were lined up outside the West Covina location on the drizzly morning were treated to cheese rolls, compliments of the eatery.Actor Andy Garcia was expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.Other locations include Burbank, Glendale, Downey and Buena Park.