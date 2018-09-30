Pumpkin hunt at South Coast Botanic Garden turns scavenger hunt into educational adventure

The hunt is on at the South Coast Botanic Garden. The Great Pumpkin Hunt turns an ordinary scavenger hunt into an educational adventure.Once in the garden, hunters are given a map with a list of hints. Those hints lead to six birdhouses, each one with a clue. The clues lead to the secret pumpkin garden.While at the event, attendees are free to wander the 87-acre garden. Each of the clues has horticulture and wildlife information about the plants in the garden. It's what South Coast Botanic Garden organizers call "stealth education."The pumpkin hunt is also a "stealthy" way to get people who have never visited the garden to give it a try.After solving all the clues, families picnic and take advantage of the fall photo opportunities.The Great Pumpkin Hunt will be handing out clues through Nov. 30.