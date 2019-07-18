Purrfect Flow: yoga with cats in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE (KABC) -- This summer take advantage the limited 'yoga with cats' classes hosted by the Sante D'or Foundation.The Sante D'or foundation is a volunteer-run animal adoption center for cats in Atwater Village.To get the community more involved, they've started to offer 'yoga with cats' classes.All they ask is that each attendee donates $20.If you fall in love with one of the cats while you're in class, you can fill out an application and adopt!