Purrfect Flow: yoga with cats in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE (KABC) -- This summer take advantage the limited 'yoga with cats' classes hosted by the Sante D'or Foundation.

The Sante D'or foundation is a volunteer-run animal adoption center for cats in Atwater Village.

To get the community more involved, they've started to offer 'yoga with cats' classes.

All they ask is that each attendee donates $20.

If you fall in love with one of the cats while you're in class, you can fill out an application and adopt!
